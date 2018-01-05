Expert's opinion on dealing with a computer addict Amanda feels abandoned by her boyfriend since they've been living together.



She feels like he makes no effort to be with her, and she hates the fact that it's an effort for him to be with her. Naturally, feelings of jealousy take over.



Although her guilt isn't apparent in her account of events, she's probably asking herself what she's done to bring about such a change in Phil.



The fact that she's unable to change the situation is overwhelming for her, she feels like she's up against a wall.



She doesn't know how to express her suffering because, as she said herself, it annoys her so much that she instantly loses her temper.



Amanda can't see a way out of the situation. In other words, she considers it to be make or break time.



