Men and online dating: What they're really looking for 

Having signed up to an online dating
site, your first job is to create a personal profile. Think of it as CV
designed to lure potential dates, only with less waffle about your GCSE results. But what are men looking for that will give them cause to linger over your profile rather than any of the other hundreds on offer?
According to Dr. Gian Gonzaga, eHarmony’s Director of Research, you want to play up your fun side wherever possible.
“A really good profile is a combination of some great pictures and a paragraph or two that shows you off to your best advantage,” he says. “The people who get the most attention online are the people who look like they have a really interesting and fun-filled life.”
Meanwhile, Karen Dickinson says that showing off a sense of humour is a guaranteed way of piquing a man’s interest.
“Don’t be scared to be different,” says Dickinson. “Have a look through other profiles on the site and think about how you can make your profile unique. Tell a funny anecdote, turn it into a poem, compose the whole thing from film titles... anything to stand out. And try to make it funny.
If you can raise a smile with a witty profile then men will be sure to get in touch with you.”