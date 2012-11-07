Men and online dating: What they're really looking for Men and online dating: Do you know what he's really looking for? © Valueline online dating sites to give cupid a much-needed kick up the backside.



As Mysinglefriend.com’s in-house dating expert Karen Dickinson explains: “online dating is now firmly in the mainstream.



Men are especially unfazed by meeting people on a dating site, as it allows them to meet lots of women outside of their usual social circle, and easily fits in with their often hectic lifestyles.”



But what are men really looking for when they date online? How can you make your online profile as man-friendly as possible? And what are the rules of engagement when your online flirting results in a real life date? We lift the lid on what men really think about the world of online dating...



Your profile – brief and breezy!



According to Dr. Gian Gonzaga, eHarmony’s Director of Research, you want to play up your fun side wherever possible.



“A really good profile is a combination of some great pictures and a paragraph or two that shows you off to your best advantage,” he says. “The people who get the most attention online are the people who look like they have a really interesting and fun-filled life.”



If you can raise a smile with a witty profile then men will be sure to get in touch with you.”



