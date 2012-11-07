>
>
Men and online dating: What they're really looking for

Men and online dating

   

After the date - are they keen?

You’ve swapped messages, been out on a date, and now it’s the moment of truth - are they going to call you again?

Well, according to a recent survey conducted by Match.com, our new tech-savvy approach to dating has trimmed the average waiting time between a first date and the next point of contact, so you shouldn’t be wondering for long.

The LoveGeist Report 2011-2012 discovered that the average time daters wait before getting in contact after a date is just 1.52 days, almost half the time suggested by the fabled “three day rule.”
According to Match.com’s resident relationship expert, Kate Taylor, “the three-day rule might have worked when all we had was landlines, but technology has revolutionised how we date. If someone leaves it three days, then they probably aren’t that into you.”

However, if that sounds a bit brutal, there is at least some consolation in another of the study’s findings - men are more than willing to put themselves out there when it comes to pursuing a date, with 31% of male daters surveyed admitting they would try to schedule a date two-three more times before giving up.

It just goes to show that there are plenty of single men looking for love online - you just need to get out there and find them!




  
 
George Wales
07/11/2012
