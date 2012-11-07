Men and online dating: What they're really looking for

Online dater Graeme, 25, a banker from Watford, backs our experts up. “Whenever I see a girl scowling in her profile picture, I immediately click elsewhere,” he says. “She probably thinks it looks sexy, but it just seems unfriendly!” A witty profile might help to seal the deal, but the cold, hard truth is that you’ll need an eye-catching photo to make your dream man read it in the first place.So what’s the key to selecting the perfect dating picture?Karen Dickinson says it’s all about showing yourself off at your most approachable.“Avoid making your profile picture overtly sexy,” she advises, “as this can be taken the wrong way and actually put men off.The most successful photos are those where the surroundings are bright and light, and the subject is squarely facing the camera and wearing a big smile. If you want to show off your beautiful bod, add some secondary pics of you at the beach or the pool but avoid making those your main picture.”Dr. Gonzaga agrees that less is more when it comes to choosing a photo. “Moody pouting, revealing clothing, or underwear shots don’t have any place on an internet dating profile, and certainly not if you want to attract someone who’s serious about a relationship .”Online dater Graeme, 25, a banker from Watford, backs our experts up. “Whenever I see a girl scowling in her profile picture, I immediately click elsewhere,” he says. “She probably thinks it looks sexy, but it just seems unfriendly!”





