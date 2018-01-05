In this article













Men and sex: a question of timing

"I went out with my former neighbour for a few months. She used to love waking me up by 'relieving' me of my morning erection. It was the best wake-up call I could ever have wished for!"

Lewis, 29, Job-hunting



"Nothing beats a 'quickie' with my wife, whether it be in the hallway, on the kitchen table or in the bathroom before going to work. I love the spontaneity of sex when there's no scheduling involved!"

Luke, 36, Marketing Director



"I still have fond memories of the seriously sexy lunchtimes I had with a married colleague. During our lunch break, we'd head to a nearby hotel to have wild sex, barely taking the time to undress properly. I think the idea of racing against the clock turned us on more than the relationship itself... "

Ant, 31, Accountant



"What sends me over the edge? When my partner says: 'Come in me now!' Then I know that I can really let myself go without having to worry about how long we've been at it. It's a real release of pressure."

Paul, 27, Teacher



