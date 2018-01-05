Men's favourite sexual positions

"I'm sat on a chair or on the edge of the bed, and my girlfriend's straddling me but she's not facing me: we're both looking in the same direction. I can guarantee that this position provides a fantastic angle for penetration!"

Ed, 28, Optician



"I love the 69! We can both give each other pleasure at the same time and look each other... if we twist round a bit!"

Paul, 25, Graphic designer



"Unfortunately, some women find 'doggy style' sex degrading. It's a shame because it's the one position that blows my mind each and every time. You get a great view of the girl's ass, you can control your movements and you feel really deep inside!"

Tom, 34, Removal van driver



"I've never had so much fun as the time when my wife was expecting. After the 7-month mark, she had to find positions that were comfortable yet effective! We once ended up laughing and orgasming at the same time! It was quite a rare moment, that's for sure."

Karl, 33, Solicitor