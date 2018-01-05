>
Men and sex: what men really like in bed
Satisfying men in the sack
Satisfying men in the sack


"My fiancée is rather conservative and strait-laced in her appearance, so when she looks me straight in the eyes and tells me in a very clear voice: 'I want you', I'm like putty in her hands!"
Brian, 22, PhD student

"I love women who feel comfortable with themselves, who don't ask to turn out the light or hide under the sheets during sex. There's nothing more off-putting than a pretty girl who's so hung up about herself, and there's nothing sexier than a woman who loves her body - whether she's big, slim, big or small-busted - and who wants us men to enjoy her body."
Peter, 31, Translator

"A hand sliding up my thigh, someting sexual whispered in my ear, a smouldering glance or a passionate kiss... All that matters is that she takes the initiative. For once!"
Fran, 29, IT engineer

"I know that not all women like giving head, so it's an incredible turn-on when a woman goes down on you with real passion and indulgence. That's why I was overwhelmed when my girlfriend said: "I love doing that to you" before sticking to her word! I felt unique and very privileged."
Matt, 26, Floor manager

