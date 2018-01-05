|
Most men believe in love at first sight
Love-struck men think that they were destined to be with their partner with three quarters of British men saying that fate played a part in them meeting.
Half of blokes surveyed said they knew she was ‘the one’ from the moment they met with most claiming they had an ‘instinctive feeling’ from the very beginning a new survey revealed today.
The big softies said that even if they weren’t entirely sure their partner was the one on the first meeting they knew within two dates with 83 per cent saying they knew ‘very quickly’.
It revealed that instincts came first when making a decision on a prospective partner.
Women also said that their instincts told them when they had met ‘the one’ but they took a bit longer to trust what their heart was saying.
Both men and women said they rely on their instincts as much as they do their minds when making decisions with 84 per cent admitting their instincts take precedence with important and life changing ones.
Ben Kay said: “'I think a lot of people believe in fate and instinct when meeting ‘the one’. It makes it seem more magical, like it's coming from somewhere deeper.'
'I proposed to my wife after I'd known her for just five days, so I'm a massive believer in trusting your instincts.'
'When I wrote the book I needed a title that suggested something we all do, whether humans or insects or animals, so Instinct was perfect'
'The idea of writing a book seemed scary at first, but I trusted my instincts and it all worked out well.'
