Kim, 30 and Beth, 32 from Perthshire She's my inspiration Love and hate Beth and I worked together at a book shop. She'd been there quite a bit longer than me and offered to show me the ropes when I joined the team.



I thought she was wonderful, all swishing long hair and dirty laugh. Honestly, I was like a love struck teen.



But as the weeks wore on she started to annoy me. She was such a lick-ass to management and everyone called her "teacher's pet".



All the staff gossiped about her behind her back. When Beth was made manager, it was to a chorus of collective groans.



Once she was manager she was amazing though; she had everyone's backs and made sure all our shifts were fair. Takings improved and so did morale. Beth even organised a work Christmas party - the company's first!



It was at the party that she confided in me: she had to act that way to get her promotion but that now she'd achieved her goal she could be the real her. She told me sometimes you had to make sacrifices for things that were important to you.



We shared a cheeky snog under the mistletoe that night and Beth became my hero again. I knew I'd been right all along.



That was twelve years ago and we're still together now. Beth's my inspiration.





