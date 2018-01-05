>
>
Most men believe in love at first sight

What real men think: how I knew she was the one...

 

Love at first sight - What real men think: how I knew she was the one...
Love at first sight
How I knew she was the one...

I met Ellie at a coffee shop. Well, I didn't meet her straight away, she was in there once when I stopped to get a morning caffeine fix and she took my breath away.

We didn't speak or anything, I just starred at her with my mouth hanging open, probably.

From that day on, I went into the coffee shop every morning hoping to catch another glimpse. Some days I'd get lucky, some days not. Occasionally we'd share a look...

This went on for a few weeks and eventually we started nodding to each other.

About two months later, I finally struck up a conversation.

Me: "Morning"
Her: "Hi"

Another few weeks passed and I tried again.

Me: "Morning"
Her: "Hi"

A few more weeks limped by, while I quietly despaired. Then one particularly awful rainy morning, I was standing in the coffee shop queue hoping to see "Dream Girl" when I felt a tap on my shoulder.

Her: "Hi, just wondering, seeing as it's so shitty out there, do you fancy having your coffee in here with me this morning?"

I think I knew at that moment that I wanted to marry this girl. Her lovely lilting Scottish accent, big cheeky grin that seemed to say "I've been waiting for you to ask me out, you chump!" and the fact that she actually bought coffee for both of us AND a cake to share.

Four years on we're happily married with a baby on the way. Ellie's amazing and I'm so glad that she's braver than I am.




  
  
Love & Sex Editor
17/12/2010
Reader ranking:5/5 
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Sexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys The funniest A-list reactions to the paparazzi
Tricks and tips for an active new yearChristmas gifts: unique presents for everyone
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Sex Drive: The Differences Between Men & Women
10 Tips Guaranteed to Improve Your Foreplay
Oral Sex Tips: How To Give Him The Best Blow, Every Single Time
How To Spice Up Your Sex Life With Erotic Games
See all Love & Sex guides
Video: The secrets behind the way you hold your drink
See all Love & Sex videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         