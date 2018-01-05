Mother and son relationships: mummy's boys

Mother and son relationships can cause arguments Mother and son relationships: mummy's boys Mother and son relationships are complicated at the best of times but if you're "the other woman" in his life they can seem even stranger.



One minute you're living with a grown-up, mature adult, and the next, you realise that your boyfriend is a real "mummy's boy", far too attached to his mother!



Not a day goes by when her son doesn't phone her, ask her opinion, or bring her up in conversations... As relationships go, this one's become a three-some - and not the fun kind!



Mother and son relationships can put a huge strain on your love life but you're not alone.



It's a situation that Julia knows well with her "mummy's boy" husband, Alex.



Read their stories and check out the expert advice for dealing with mother and son relationships and what to do if your man's a mummy's boy.



Read Alex's story

Read Julia's story

Read Expert advice on dealing with mother & son relationships









ELQ, CB

With thanks to psychiatrist Cécile Peyneau

