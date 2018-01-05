Too attached to his mum Mummy's boys Alex, 29, graphic designer



I'm very very close to my mum. Julia often tells me that I act like a child around her.



My mum is very present in our lives on a day-to-day basis: she takes great pride in cooking me my favourite dishes, ironing my shirts, collecting parcels for us from the Post Office... I love it and don't see any particular problem with it.



She usually comes round to ours for dinner once or twice a week. Well we're practically neighbours after all. She saves us time with domestic chores and I think that Julia is delighted not to have to worry about the laundry for example.



Because of this, I find it perfectly normal to return the favours whenever I can, when she needs something doing, for example. As far as I'm concerned, I don't dedicate an excessive amount of time to her.



But aside from her involvement in my daily life, I need her to approve my choices in life. That reassures me because, to me, she's very clear-sighted and it would feel wrong not asking her for her opinion. That doesn't mean that I can't make my own decisions though!



