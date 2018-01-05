>
>
Mother and son relationships: mummy's boys
Article in images

Too attached to his mum

 

Mummy's boys - Too attached to his mum
Mummy's boys
Alex, 29, graphic designer

I'm very very close to my mum. Julia often tells me that I act like a child around her.

My mum is very present in our lives on a day-to-day basis: she takes great pride in cooking me my favourite dishes, ironing my shirts, collecting parcels for us from the Post Office... I love it and don't see any particular problem with it.

She usually comes round to ours for dinner once or twice a week. Well we're practically neighbours after all. She saves us time with domestic chores and I think that Julia is delighted not to have to worry about the laundry for example.

Because of this, I find it perfectly normal to return the favours whenever I can, when she needs something doing, for example. As far as I'm concerned, I don't dedicate an excessive amount of time to her.

But aside from her involvement in my daily life, I need her to approve my choices in life. That reassures me because, to me, she's very clear-sighted and it would feel wrong not asking her for her opinion. That doesn't mean that I can't make my own decisions though!

> Read the expert's opinion




  
  
Love & Sex Editor
29/03/2011
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Homemade Valentine's Day cardsFoods that you can easily grow at home
Winter nail inspirationThe World's Most Iconic Photographs
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Sex Drive: The Differences Between Men & Women
10 Tips Guaranteed to Improve Your Foreplay
Oral Sex Tips: How To Give Him The Best Blow, Every Single Time
How To Spice Up Your Sex Life With Erotic Games
See all Love & Sex guides
Video: The secrets behind the way you hold your drink
See all Love & Sex videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         