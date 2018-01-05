Expert's opinion on men's attachment to their mothers Alex and his mum have a close relationship that seems to suit them both perfectly.



He sees no inconvenience in this very strong bond that they share: he doesn't feel like he's a prisoner, while she's happy to invest a lot of energy in this relationship which, at first glance, appears "marital" in nature.



Alex believes that Julia should be thankful for all that her mother-in-law does to help her. But it would be interesting to know if the time saved by this couple as a result of household tasks being taken care of, actually leaves them with more time for themselves.



However, if Alex uses all this free time to do favours for his mum, they'll find themselves in a vicious circle, which will harm their relationship and no-one will know their place!



Alex is probably unable to resolve this problem himself because he doesn't have full control over his relationship with his mother. It's the subconscious way he's found to return the compliment to her and he doesn't know any other way.



> Read Julia's point of view





