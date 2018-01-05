>
>

Official Skyfall Trailer Released: New James Bond movie

James Bond fan? Who isn't. Let's face it James Bond movies have the perfect blend of drama, action, excitement and an equal ratio of hunk to babe. Everyone's a winner.
 
If you've been looking for the Official Skyfall Trailor then look no more - it's been released and is here on sofeminine for your viewing pleasure... 




This year seems to be a celebration of all things British with the Diamond Jubliee, the London Olympics and now our very own home grown hero, James Bond, adding some extra glamour to the proceedings.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the James Bond series and the Skyfall movie is the 23rd James Bond movie. It's gonna be mega. 

Check out the video above. 





  
21/05/2012
