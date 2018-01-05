>
>
Real men | what men really think about breasts!
  
What is it about our breasts?
"I think it all comes from being a teenager. Being allowed to touch a girl's boobs for the first time was so exciting, like a symbol of good things to come! Now everything moves very fast and the suspense isn't there, maybe it should slow down a bit."
Sebastian, 36, Sound Technician

"Sorry to be crass, but if someone says 'breasts', all I can think about is naked women. I know that I'm in dangerous territory, but I'm definitely not the only one who thinks this..."
James, 28, Architect

"During sex, there's nothing sexier than watching a woman's breasts. Something about that bounce drives me wild."
Joe, 25, Student

"I think that aroused nipples are what make breasts so amazing. Seeing them harden actually let's us guys see how much we're turning her on- and let's face it there's nothing better than that..."
Ahmet, 29, Foreman

"Honestly there is nothing more erotic than a bit of cleavage..."
Steve, 26, Bartender
Love & Sex Editor
29/03/2012
