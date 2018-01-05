>
>
Real men | what men really think about breasts!
  
Men like bigger breasts better- the truth behind the myth
In this article

The truth behind the myths:

"In winter when it's cold, there's nothing better than a big pair of 'pillows' to nestle your head into to get warm. Also with women wearing loads of layers it just makes it more exciting to get them all off to see what's underneath!"
Laurent, 32, Farmer

"I think the myth that "all men like huge boobs" is the same as thinking "all men prefer blondes"- it's just a bit unrealistic. If you're with someone then you like their breasts no matter what size...if not then you can just appreciate everything that's out there, why tie yourself to a type!"
Saïd, 30, Cabbie

"I've always thought that you can get more of a reaction when you touch small breasts so I think I'll stick to them!"
Maxence, 28, Banker

"Curvier women are classed as more womanly and so therefore a manly man automatically goes for a woman with a fuller-figure."
William, 32, Accountant

"I prefer breasts that aren't too big! A handful is enough, anyway you got to think about the future - gravity doesn't bode well..."
Roberto, 27, Product Manager
29/03/2012
