Real men | what men really think about breasts!
Do men prefer real or fake boobs
Real or fake boobs. Which would men choose?
"There's nothing better than real breasts, I don't care if they're lower than they used to be when she was 18, they're beautiful."Jules, 24, Temp Worker
"My wife breast-feed our son: since then she's been unhappy with the appearance of her boobs and is thinking about surgery. I still like her breasts, but I understand why she wants to get them redone, I think it's great that surgery allows women to get what they want."
Dennis, 34, Unemployed
"For me, great breasts are those that move. Basically I'd go for natural boobs with a bit of jiggle over fake marble breasts any day."
Alex, 30, Baker
"It's all about the nipple for me. As long as there's something I can nibble on I'm a happy man. I heard fake boobs can stop the sensation in the nipple area so for that reason, I prefer au naturel, thanks"
Stuart, 29, Community Manager
"Big fake tits really get me going. I love it. Having said that I reckon if I ever get married I'd probably prefer something a bit less 'in your face'."
Ian, 32, Computer Scientist
29/03/2012
