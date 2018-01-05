|
Real men | what men really think about breasts!
In this article
Is it all about sex?
Is sex the only issue?
"Without going too far into it, I'm sure that guys' relationships with breasts reflects a sort of Oedipus complex. It's not just sexual, there's something really comforting about touching and playing with breasts."
Anton, 31, Solicitor
"With breasts, you can have a constant intimacy with your girlfriend that you can't find with other body parts. Like having a cheeky grope in public reminds you of being in the bedroom without getting done for public indecency!"
Charles, 28, Soldier
"I think that a man's obsession with breasts is all about his ego, its all about knowing that you are the only one who will enjoy them. For example when a guy checks out your girlfriends amazing rack you just think 'I'm the only one that can touch those when I want to!'"
Gasper, 30, Physical Therapist
Love & Sex Editor
29/03/2012
