In this article













Does size really matter?

Big vs. Small:

It's the age-old question for women and men alike, but putting the sterotypes of Jordan and Pammy firmly behind us we asked a bunch of Britain's blokes what they really thought of big vs small! Real men tell us...

Julien, 28, Consultant



"I look at boobs first, before eyes, face or even her arse! It's not about whether they're massive but more whether they suit her shape. If a woman's

Damien, 30, Florist



"That saying 'anymore than a handful is a waste' explains how I feel about boobs. Big udders just don't do it for me"

John, 30, Teacher



"Honestly I think women make a bigger fuss than men about

Mehdi, 29, Advertising "For me, it's hard not to think about breasts ! I don't know why they're such a big deal, maybe it's just because we don't have them. But they are, and for me it's bigger the better!""I look at boobs first, before eyes, face or even her arse! It's not about whether they're massive but more whether they suit her shape. If a woman's breasts don't match her body - too big or too small - I look away pretty quickly.""That saying 'anymore than a handful is a waste' explains how I feel about boobs. Big udders just don't do it for me""Honestly I think women make a bigger fuss than men about breasts ! It's the same situation as when men get a little insecure about their size, when I imagine that women don't really care. I mean I've gone out with beautiful women with smaller breasts than mine! It's definitely not an important factor!"



