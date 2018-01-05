|
Real men | what men really think about breasts!
|
|
In this article
What men find sexy- how much to reveal
What men find sexy- how much to reveal.
"In addition to being trashy, I don't think super deep necklines are very arousing. You don't even have to use your imagination because you feel like you've already seen it all, the excitement's gone."
Freddie, 33, Architect
"Ladies, be careful when choosing your lingerie, we do notice. The over the bra bulge or bras so big that your boobs fall out are not good looks. The key to turning a man on is a good fit."
Michael, 30, Concessionary
"I'm not going to complain about hot women going topless at the beach...but showing them off like that takes the fun out of it, it takes away the mystery, at least for me."
Henry, 27, Graphic Designer
"Sometimes, because a woman has very little self-confidence, she hunches her shoulders. Confidence is the sexiest thing a woman can own."
Mark, 29, Comedian
More on soFeminine
> Quiz: do you know what he's really thinking?
> Revealed- what modern men really think
> Busting the Man Myths
|
|
Love & Sex Editor
29/03/2012
|
Article Plan Real men | what men really think about breasts! ▼
|