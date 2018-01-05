In this article













What men find sexy- how much to reveal

What men find sexy- how much to reveal.

Freddie, 33, Architect



"Ladies, be careful when choosing your

Michael, 30, Concessionary



"I'm not going to complain about hot women going topless at the beach...but showing them off like that takes the fun out of it, it takes away the mystery, at least for me."

Henry, 27, Graphic Designer



"Sometimes, because a woman has very little self-confidence, she hunches her shoulders. Confidence is the sexiest thing a woman can own."

Mark, 29, Comedian



More on soFeminine

> Quiz: do you know what he's really thinking?

> Revealed- what modern men really think

> Busting the Man Myths "In addition to being trashy, I don't think super deep necklines are very arousing. You don't even have to use your imagination because you feel like you've already seen it all, the excitement's gone.""Ladies, be careful when choosing your lingerie , we do notice. The over the bra bulge or bras so big that your boobs fall out are not good looks. The key to turning a man on is a good fit.""I'm not going to complain about hot women going topless at the beach...but showing them off like that takes the fun out of it, it takes away the mystery, at least for me.""Sometimes, because a woman has very little self-confidence, she hunches her shoulders. Confidence is the sexiest thing a woman can own."

