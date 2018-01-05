|
Romantic text messages | how to interpret his texts
|
Does he like you? Is he just playing hard to get? What does he mean you "have to talk?!!"
We've decoded his romantic text messages so you can give yourself a break.
If you've had enough of trying to understand a guy's texts and your friends are sick of you always asking them for a second opinion on his romantic intentions, then you need our "romantic text messages" quiz!
Thanks to our special text decoder, soFeminine will help you find out what his texts really mean...
No more over analysing! Find out what he's really trying to say...
Ed'A, KH
|
Love & Sex Editor
25/08/2011
|
Article Plan Romantic text messages | how to interpret his texts ▼
|