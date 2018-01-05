>
>
Romantic text messages | how to interpret his texts

Text language

   

- Text language


Question 6/6 :

He uses loads of text slang like ":/" and "<3" What do you think this means?
 •  He feels shy around you
 •  He feels confident around you
 •  He wants nothing to do with you


  
 


6
Love & Sex Editor
25/08/2011


Don't miss...
Time management tips: Get more done in less timeNext Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Perfect baby names for FebruaryOscars Red Carpet Pictures
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Sex Drive: The Differences Between Men & Women
10 Tips Guaranteed to Improve Your Foreplay
Oral Sex Tips: How To Give Him The Best Blow, Every Single Time
How To Spice Up Your Sex Life With Erotic Games
See all Love & Sex guides
Video: The secrets behind the way you hold your drink
See all Love & Sex videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         