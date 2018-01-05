>
>
Romantic text messages | how to interpret his texts

He replies quickly to my texts

 

- He replies quickly to my texts


Question 4/6 :

You start a conversation via text and each time he replies in less than a minute. How do you react to that?
 •  That's normal! He's got nothing better to do
 •  He's a real chatterbox!
 •  He likes me


  
  


4
Love & Sex Editor
25/08/2011


Don't miss...
DIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your loveThe most memorable movie kisses of all time
Homemade Valentine's Day cardsThe biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Sex Drive: The Differences Between Men & Women
10 Tips Guaranteed to Improve Your Foreplay
Oral Sex Tips: How To Give Him The Best Blow, Every Single Time
How To Spice Up Your Sex Life With Erotic Games
See all Love & Sex guides
Video: The secrets behind the way you hold your drink
See all Love & Sex videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         