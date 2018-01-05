Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Love & Sex
Dating
Relationship Advice
Sex Tips
Wedding
Understanding Men
Wedding Albums
Love Albums
All articles
Autumn Wedding Flower Bouquet Inspiration
Quiz: Are You Ready To Move In Together?
Albums
Understanding Men
All articles
Home
>
Love & Sex
>
Understanding Men
Romantic text messages | how to interpret his texts
Meaning: we need to talk
Question 5/6 :
You receive a text that says "We need to talk...". What should you think?
• He wants to tell you something important
• He wants to break up with you
• He wants to tell you he loves you
5
8 Ways To Get Out of A Relationship Rut
Dealing with a break-up
What You Need To Know Before Having Sex For The First Time
Everything You Need To Know About Nymphomania (Sex Addiction)
Love & Sex Editor
25/08/2011
Article Plan
Romantic text messages | how to interpret his texts
▼
Texting quiz: how to interpret his texts
Why isn't he replying?
A text that asks you out
He replies quickly to my texts
Uncertainty
Text language
Don't miss...
The funniest A-list reactions to the paparazzi
Perfect baby names for February
Stars who married the same person twice ...
Sexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys
Latest…
05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Sex Drive: The Differences Between Men & Women
10 Tips Guaranteed to Improve Your Foreplay
Oral Sex Tips: How To Give Him The Best Blow, Every Single Time
How To Spice Up Your Sex Life With Erotic Games
See all Love & Sex guides
Video: The secrets behind the way you hold your drink
See all Love & Sex videos
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!