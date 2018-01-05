In this article





















Sexy Tennis Players - Wimbledon Special



Sexy Male Tennis Players - Wimbledon Special Watching hot, tanned



Fact.



Wimbledon is not only one of the greatest British sporting events but all that eye-candy on court is something to be celebrated.



But we hate to say it, but as in any place, there's got to be some duds.



So we've put together the best and the worst of the Wimbledon world for you rate for yourselves...



Watching hot, tanned tennis players battle it out in tiny white shorts has got to be one of the main reasons to switch on your TV.Fact.Wimbledon is not only one of the greatest British sporting events but all that eye-candy on court is something to be celebrated.But we hate to say it, but as in any place, there's got to be some duds.So we've put together the best and the worst of the Wimbledon world for you rate for yourselves... Rafael Nadal topless at Wimbledon © Sipa

