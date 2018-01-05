>
Sexy Male Tennis Players - Wimbledon Special
  
Nicholas Almagro
Nicholas Almagro


Nicolas Almagro

Country: Spain
Age: 26
Star sign: Leo
Height: 6 ft.

Tennis facts:
Nicholas turned pro in 2003 and has played in 7 Wimbledon championships. He currently ranks 12th for the Men's Singles and to date he's won a whopping $6,754,147USD in prize money. Not bad at all!

Wimbledon 2011 Events Entered: Gentlemen's Singles


