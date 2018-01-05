>
>
Sexy Male Tennis Players - Wimbledon Special
  
Jeremy Chardy
In this article

Jeremy Chardy


Jeremy Chardy

Country: France
Age: 25
Star sign: Aquarius
Height: 6ft 2in

Tennis facts:
Sexy Jeremy has already pocketed over $2 million USD in prize money since turning Pro aged just 18. This will be his fourth Wimbledon and ranks at 57th but numero uno in the hot-o-meter. Yum.

Wimbledon 2011 Events Entered: Gentlemen's Singles

© Sipa


Hot or Not?
Hot
Not
Love & Sex Editor
25/06/2012
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
The World's Most Iconic PhotographsCeleb Couples We Had Forgotten Once Dated
Jennifer Aniston's dating historyThe most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the years
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Sex Drive: The Differences Between Men & Women
10 Tips Guaranteed to Improve Your Foreplay
Oral Sex Tips: How To Give Him The Best Blow, Every Single Time
How To Spice Up Your Sex Life With Erotic Games
See all Love & Sex guides
Video: The secrets behind the way you hold your drink
See all Love & Sex videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         