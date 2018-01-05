|
Sexy Male Tennis Players - Wimbledon Special
Roger Federer
Roger FedererCountry: Switzerland
Age: 30
Star sign: Leo
Height: 6ft 1in
Tennis facts:
Fed was just 17 when he turned Pro back in 1998. It's hard to believe he's won seven Wimbledon titles and amassed a whopping $63,343,910 USD in prize money and he's only 30 years old. His current ranking is 3rd but he was world no.1 for a record breaking 237 weeks!
Wimbledon 2012 Events Entered: Gentlemen's Singles
