>
>
Sexy Male Tennis Players - Wimbledon Special
  
Roger Federer
In this article

Roger Federer


Roger Federer

Country: Switzerland
Age: 30
Star sign: Leo
Height: 6ft 1in

Tennis facts:
Fed was just 17 when he turned Pro back in 1998. It's hard to believe he's won seven Wimbledon titles and amassed a whopping $63,343,910 USD in prize money and he's only 30 years old. His current ranking is 3rd but he was world no.1 for a record breaking 237 weeks!

Wimbledon 2012 Events Entered: Gentlemen's Singles



© Sipa


Hot or Not?
Hot hot HOT
Not
Love & Sex Editor
25/06/2012
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
The massive rose gold trendFoods that you can easily grow at home
Perfect baby names for FebruaryTime management tips: Get more done in less time
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Sex Drive: The Differences Between Men & Women
10 Tips Guaranteed to Improve Your Foreplay
Oral Sex Tips: How To Give Him The Best Blow, Every Single Time
How To Spice Up Your Sex Life With Erotic Games
See all Love & Sex guides
Video: The secrets behind the way you hold your drink
See all Love & Sex videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         