In this article





















Roger Federer

Roger Federer Country: Switzerland

Age: 30



Height: 6ft 1in





Fed was just 17 when he turned Pro back in 1998. It's hard to believe he's won seven Wimbledon titles and amassed a whopping $63,343,910 USD in prize money and he's only 30 years old. His current ranking is 3rd but he was world no.1 for a record breaking 237 weeks!



Wimbledon 2012 Events Entered: Gentlemen's Singles







Country: SwitzerlandAge: 30 Star sign : LeoHeight: 6ft 1in Tennis facts:Fed was just 17 when he turned Pro back in 1998. It's hard to believe he's won seven Wimbledon titles and amassed a whopping $63,343,910 USD in prize money and he's only 30 years old. His current ranking is 3rd but he was world no.1 for a record breaking 237 weeks!Wimbledon 2012 Events Entered: Gentlemen's Singles © Sipa

Hot or Not? Hot hot HOT Not