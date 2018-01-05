|
Sexy Male Tennis Players - Wimbledon Special
Lleyton Hewitt
Lleyton HewittCountry: Australia
Age: 31
Star sign: Pisces
Height: 5ft 11in
Tennis facts:
Lleyton's played in 13 Wimbledon Championships since turning pro in 1998 and he even won it in 2002! Despite being a former world number one he currently ranks at 252nd - don't worry Hewitt we still love you!
Wimbledon 2012 Events Entered: Gentlemen's Singles and Gentlemen's Doubles (with Chris Guccione)
