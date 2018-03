In this article





















Tommy Haas

Tommy Haas Country: Germany

Age: 34

Star sign: Aries

Height: 6ft 2in





hunky Haas was world number two in 2002 and has played in an impressive 12 Wimbledon Championships. Tommy's married and has a baby girl and despite being 34, wants to keep playing long enough for his daughter to see him! Bless.



Wimbledon 2011 Events Entered: Gentlemen's Singles



Country: GermanyAge: 34Height: 6ft 2in Tennis facts:hunky Haas was world number two in 2002 and has played in an impressive 12 Wimbledon Championships. Tommy's married and has a baby girl and despite being 34, wants to keep playing long enough for his daughter to see him! Bless.Wimbledon 2011 Events Entered: Gentlemen's Singles © Sipa

Hot or Not? Hot Not