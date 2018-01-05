In this article





















Country: SpainAge: 26 Star sign : GeminiHeight: 6ft 1in Tennis facts:Pipped to the WImbledon post last year by Djokovic, Rafael Nadal is now second in the world ranking. He's played in 7 Wimbledon Championships and has been runner up three times and crowned winner twice but will always be at the top of the tennic totty table for us!Wimbledon 2012 Events Entered: Gentlemen's Singles © Sipa

