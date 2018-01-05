Top 10 hottest footballers in the European Championships

In this article





















The Top 10 hottest footballers



The Top 10 hottest footballers



The football may be over - but the opportunity to appreciate top football totty never goes out of season. They don't call it 'The Beautiful Game' for nothing!



We now have the results from our Hottest Footballer poll - over 60,000 of you voted across Europe and now we can reveal the top 10 footballers who really scored with us.



But it takes eleven hotties to make a team after all...



So first up... here's German footballer Mats Hummels. He's without a doubt our favourite eye candy right now.



We accidentally left him out of the nominations but being such a stunner we had to include him - so he gets a special place just before the Top Ten.



Not bad for starters...yummy!









