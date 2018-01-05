>
>

Top 10 hottest footballers in the European Championships

 
The Top 10 hottest footballers 2012
In this article
The Top 10 hottest footballers

The Top 10 hottest footballers  

The football may be over - but the opportunity to appreciate top football totty never goes out of season. They don't call it 'The Beautiful Game' for nothing!

We now have the results from our Hottest Footballer poll - over 60,000 of you voted across Europe and now we can reveal the top 10 footballers who really scored with us.

But it takes eleven hotties to make a team after all... 

So first up... here's German footballer Mats Hummels. He's without a doubt our favourite eye candy right now.

We accidentally left him out of the nominations but being such a stunner we had to include him - so he gets a special place just before the Top Ten.

Not bad for starters...yummy!
Victoria Turk
03/07/2012
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Winter nail inspirationThe most beautiful villages in Europe
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!Sudoku
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Sex Drive: The Differences Between Men & Women
10 Tips Guaranteed to Improve Your Foreplay
Oral Sex Tips: How To Give Him The Best Blow, Every Single Time
How To Spice Up Your Sex Life With Erotic Games
See all Love & Sex guides
Video: The secrets behind the way you hold your drink
See all Love & Sex videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         