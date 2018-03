In this article





















10th Place: Gareth Barry

In tenth place we have a fellow Brit! Wooo! With those dark and mysterious eyes, we're not surprised you voted for Gareth in at number ten. He's a fitty. Fact.



Name: Gareth Barry



Date of Birth: 23rd February, 1981



Country: England



Team: Manchester City







Does he deserve his no.10 spot? Higher! He's hot! Lower - not loving him. Seems about right...