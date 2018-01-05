Top ten things we do that annoy him – and why we should carry on... or not!

Let’s face it, we all have our bad habits and mostly we prefer to ignore them. Sometimes though, it’s good to face up to a few home truths.



Rachel French took to the streets to find out what men really think.



For soFeminine, she surveyed around fifty men (a tough job but someone had to do it) and asked them to tell us the top three things we do that annoy them the most.



Over the next few pages you'll find the results of our fun and totally unscientific high street survey and what the experts make of our findings.



Should we stop winding the poor boys up or should they love us just the way we are?



Tell us what do you think?



