Tidiness

What Men Say:



This is their top complaint. Believe it or not, over twenty five percent complain about tidiness.



‘She’s always tidying my stuff away so I can never find it,’ says Andy (pictured), 32, a video technician from Auckland currently living in London. ‘I’ll make a note of a phone number on a piece of paper and when I go to find it, it’s gone.’



But others are tidy men who are fed up of living with untidy women. Specific complaints include leaving shoes around the house, leaving cupboard doors open, and - shock horror - leaving hair in the shower.



What the Experts Say:



‘The key here is compromise,’ says sex and relationship therapist Mary Clegg. ‘The basis of any good relationship is negotiation. It’s about agreeing a place where you can meet in the middle.’







