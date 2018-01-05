Poor time keeping

What Men Say:



At number two in our top ten was shoddy time-keeping. Just under twenty five percent said lateness was their biggest pet hate when it came to their wife or girlfriend.



‘I would say you ladies take far too long to get ready for a night out, but that’s just my opinion,’ says Sam (pictured), 21, a sign maker from Southend-on-Sea.



Others are more explicit: ‘We have a meeting at 7 and it’s 6.45 and not only are we still at home, but she hasn’t even had a shower yet. She doesn’t seem to care.’



What the Experts Say:



‘Another key to a great relationship is valuing each other,’ says Mary. ‘Being late is rude. It shows a lack of respect for the other person and tells them they are not valued.’





