Top ten things we do that annoy him
  
Moaning
Moaning


What Men Say:

Sixteen percent of our interviewees brought up moaning as their girlfriend's most annoying habit.

‘My girlfriend is always moaning about time,’ says Alex (pictured), 19, a student from Croydon who we caught on his way out of the gym.  ‘She moans when I’m hardly late at all and makes it into a massive big deal.’

‘Women moan about stuff that men do all the time,’ says Jermaine, 29, an office worker from London.  ‘For example, leaving the toilet seat up.  What’s the point?’

What the Experts Say:

‘If there are things that are frustrating you, it is important that you express them,’ says relationship therapist Manolee Shankar.  ‘But make sure you also spend 10 minutes asking him how his day went and just listening.’

‘And if you’re getting into a pattern of moaning,’ she adds, ‘you really need to re-evaluate.’


 
02/06/2010
