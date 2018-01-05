Nagging

What Men Say:



No, not the same as moaning! Unfortunately, this one does come up a lot. Around fourteen percent mention it.



‘It’s the nagging thing,’ says David (pictured), 37, a finance manager from Poole. ‘I think my personal habits are fine. But she finds them frustrating. Apparently I leave my towels in the wrong place. I also leave piles of clothes around which she finds annoying, but I think it’s ok.’



Complaints range from the blunt - ‘When she's tired, she nags about anything’ - to the subtle – ‘She’s constantly trying to change the way I do things by gentle reminders.’



What the Experts Say:



‘Nagging is about trying to change someone,’ says Mary. ‘The problem is that people only change if they want to. Try taking a step back and asking, “What does it take for me to stop nagging you?”’





