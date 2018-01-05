In this article























Apparently we talk too much, so say around fourteen percent of our interviewees.



Mostly, it's that we just don't know when to stop. But some complain about talking during television programmes, asking too many questions at the cinema and talking too much at social occasions. Eek! Should women be seen and not heard? What era are we in?!



Lawrence (pictured), 30, a business development manager from Croydon says, ‘It’s talking through football that’s the worst. I have created an imaginary volume control for her so I can zone out and focus on other things as well.’



‘It’s all about compromise,’ says Mary. ‘I like talking but I learnt long ago that when the news comes on I leave the room. When it’s time for “The Archers” I stop talking and listen with him.’







