In this article























Thinking men should be telepathic

What Men Say:



Another fourteen percent just want women to say what they are thinking.



‘I suppose it’s pretending they haven’t got the hump when they have,’ explains James (pictured), 24, an electrician from Brentwood. ‘And when you ask what the matter is, they say, “Nothing.” Then eventually they say, “You know what you’ve done wrong!”’



What the Experts Say:



‘Clarity is the name of the game here,’ says Mary. ‘Women are often not very good at making our needs clear.’



‘Take time to explain yourself. If you are complaining it can help to say, “That’s my perception...” so it becomes about how you feel rather than about criticising the other person.’







