Double standards

What Men Say:



About eleven percent complain about there often being one rule for them and another for us.



Brian (pictured), 30, from Canvey Island in Essex, gives a good example.

‘She wants to go out with her girlfriends and drink wine, and actually it’s my night out boxing. She’s allowed out and I have to stay home and babysit. What’s good for the goose should be good for the gander.’



What the Experts Say:



‘The key once again is communication,’ says Mary. ‘I have met women who won’t let their partners go out at all and finally they admit they are frightened that they’ll end up alone while their partner goes out every night of the week. Be honest. Talk to each other and find out what is really going on.’







