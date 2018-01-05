>
>
The "I'm too tired' excuse
The "I'm too tired' excuse


What Men Say:

Yes, pretending to be tired just before sex did come up, as did the old ‘I’ve got a headache’ excuse.

But some of the nine percent who said women used tiredness as an excuse, were simply looking for quality time together.

‘If I want to go out for dinner or to do something there is always an excuse,’ says Andres, 30, a reception manager from Colombia who has lived in London for five years. ‘She’ll say, “I’m too tired” or “We went out last week.”’

What the Experts Say:

‘It’s good to find time for each other,’ says Manolee. ‘If you’re out of the habit of it, try planning a date night. It doesn’t have to be about sex, just enjoy each other’s company.’

‘If you really are tired all the time it may be worth getting your GP to check you over. There can be medical reasons for over-tiredness and loss of libido.’
Love & Sex Editor
02/06/2010
Latest… 05/01/2018
