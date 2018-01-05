Snoring

What Men Say:



And finally, according to just under four per cent of our interviewees, some of us are keeping the man in our life awake at night with the sound of our resonating nasal cavities.



In the words of Russell (pictured), 24, an electrician from London, ‘Her most annoying habit? It’s snoring. I’ve got it recorded on my phone and it’s bad, it’s really bad.’



He didn’t offer to play it to us and we didn’t ask.



What the Experts Say:



‘More than 60% of respondents said they would make love more often if they or their partner stopped snoring,’ says the British Snoring and Sleep Apnoea Association according to their survey ‘Snoring affects your love life - true or false’ (2005).



