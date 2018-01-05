In this article























When things get out of hand...

Most of the men we met spoke with amusement and affection about the things that irritated them. But when things get out of hand, where can we go for help?



A therapist or counsellor can help give impartial non-judgemental support in finding a constructive way forward. To find a suitably qualified professional near you try RELATE or BASRT.



OUR EXPERTS



Mary Clegg

www.maryclegg.co.uk

Mary Clegg is a sex and relationship therapist who can assess and advise on a range of relationship problems. A university lecturer, Mary is current Chair of the British Association of Sexual Educators www.baseuk.org and online sex counsellor for Saga Plc. She has recently been featured in ITV's This Morning Sex Week.



Manolee Shankar

www.sexandrelationshiptherapist.co.uk

Manolee is a qualified sex and relationship therapist. Trained at the world renowned Porterbrook Clinic in Sheffield, Manolee works both in the NHS and as a private therapist and is on the executive committee of BASE.





