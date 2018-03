7 ways to attract a man

Seven ways to attract a man



So there’s a new guy in the office and you’ve decided he must be yours.



You’ve consulted your girly mags and they’re all telling you the same thing, but for this conquest you want an edge.



You’re taking no chances. You have to have him.



Here to help you bag your object of desire is a real-life man, Thaddeus K Beaumont with real-life advice.



Read on to find out seven (insider) seduction secrets to attract that man.

Image © Hemera