7 ways to attract a man

Get Noticed

If you’re going to be spending your precious time and energy chasing this chap, it’s crucial he notices, otherwise you might spend hours hard at work, only for him to think you’re the photocopy repair lady.



Introduce yourself, or if you think that’s too obvious (suppose you work across departments), just make sure you make good eye contact with him once, somewhere near his territory.



It’s crucial you get on his radar, no matter how insignificant your meeting might seem.



Remember the Taoist proverb: “The longest journey starts with a single step.”



