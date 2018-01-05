>
>
7 ways to attract a man
  
7 ways to attract the man you want
In this article

7 ways to attract the man you want


Build the Relationship
 

Once contact has been made, it’s time to start building a relationship, whether he knows it or not.

Private jokes are the easiest way to build up a repertoire, as they enable the jokers to laugh about things no one else is privy to.

Even if you don’t now each other well, it’s easy to joke about the nightmare monster boss, the evil printer that is against everyone, the canteen food that is worse than most prison food etc.

If you can portray you and your beau as being in the same boat, struggling against the regime together, you’ll quickly form an alliance and have something to joke about between you.

Image © Hemera
Love & Sex Editor
02/07/2011
Rank this page: 

Article Plan 7 ways to attract a man


Don't miss...
The most memorable movie kisses of all timeHomemade Valentine's Day cards
Metallic Hair: the colours trending on InstagramWinter nail inspiration
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Sex Drive: The Differences Between Men & Women
10 Tips Guaranteed to Improve Your Foreplay
Oral Sex Tips: How To Give Him The Best Blow, Every Single Time
How To Spice Up Your Sex Life With Erotic Games
See all Love & Sex guides
Video: The secrets behind the way you hold your drink
See all Love & Sex videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         