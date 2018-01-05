In this article















7 ways to attract the man you want

Find Common Ground





There’s no point pretending to like thing you know he does, as you’ll only get found out and look silly.



Or you’ll end up giving him a false opinion of who you are, which again can only end in tears.



If you find it difficult to extract information from him, try and be on the lookout for anything he mentions in passing conversation.



If he likes Italian food and you do too, then perhaps you could check out that new restaurant together one night?



