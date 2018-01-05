>
>
7 ways to attract a man
  
7 ways to attract a man
In this article

7 ways to attract a man


Show off how great you are

Let him know how interesting and fun your life is. Make him jealous of your time, and want to spend more of it together.

If you can show you have a life that demands your attention, it will only bolster his opinion that you are a great catch.
 
Don’t let him think you’re too keen to snag him, like Groucho Max said of the chase:

"I don’t care to belong to any club that will have me as a member," or more simply: "Men liked to be chased by girls who aren’t into them."

So relax and and let him know what you’re doing that’s so great this weekend (and lie if you have to!)

Image © Goodshoot
Love & Sex Editor
02/07/2011
Rank this page: 

Article Plan 7 ways to attract a man


Don't miss...
Ten men who you don’t want to marry Sudoku
Celebrities expecting babies in 2018Beauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Sex Drive: The Differences Between Men & Women
10 Tips Guaranteed to Improve Your Foreplay
Oral Sex Tips: How To Give Him The Best Blow, Every Single Time
How To Spice Up Your Sex Life With Erotic Games
See all Love & Sex guides
Video: The secrets behind the way you hold your drink
See all Love & Sex videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         