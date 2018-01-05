In this article















7 ways to attract a man

A lot of ladies trying to bag a man will doll themselves up to the nines, but this can often look a little too obvious and end up looking desperate.



If you look your best in the office, the man doesn’t get to dream about how good you might look on a date.



Steer clear of this by looking fabulous but without looking like you’ve made much of an effort.



When he imagines what you look like when you’re firing on all cylinders, he’ll be drooling at the mouth. Image © Stockbyte

